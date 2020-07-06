Satish Kumar, Accor

Read Article

Accor has appointed Satish Kumar as senior director – Talent & Culture, India & South Asia effective from July 1, 2020, succeeding Ashwin Shirali as he departs for his retirement. In the past, Shirali has immensely contributed to the growth of the organisation. During his tenure, he successfully spearheaded many pathbreaking employee and CSR campaigns which has helped the company nurture its talent.

With more than 20 years of experience in talent development, Kumar in his new role will handle India hotel operations management teams. He will be responsible for driving a team of 9500 employees in 50 hotels.

Kumar has been with Accor for a decade now and had joined the Group in 2010 as Learning and Development Manager at ibis and Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, the first Accor combo property in India. Two years later he moved to Accor India corporate office for launching and establishing a high-quality Accor Academy, successfully embedding the learning and development culture in the operational DNA of all hotels in India. This helped ensure teams demonstrate the right behaviours and soft skills towards guests and fellow colleagues, resulting in outstanding service excellence. In his last role as Director of Learning & Talent Development, India & South Asia he was leading the team of talent development professionals located across the country to deliver learning and talent development solutions to hotels in the region. He was instrumental in identifying and developing high potential leadership talent into leadership roles through various fast track development programs. Prior to joining Accor, Kumar was associated with ITC Hotels and Sarovar Hotels.

Kumar is a hospitality graduate from Mangalore University and in his spare time, he enjoys writing, reading, watching movies, and exploring new destinations.