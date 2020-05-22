Trending now

Sanjay Rai, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts
Corporate Ladder

Sanjay Rai, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Sarovar Hotels and Resorts announced the appointment of Sanjay Rai as sr. VP – Sales & Marketing. A seasoned professional with an experience of close to four decades, he has demonstrated success in areas of Brand Management, Customer acquisition, Sales promotions, Alliances & Partnerships& Stakeholder Management.

At Sarovar, he will be responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of Sales, marketing and product development programs for each brand targeted towards existing and new markets.

His last stint before joining Sarovar was with The Oberoi as executive VP – Global Sales, where he was responsible for leading domestic and international sales function for The Oberoi Group, including The Oberoi and Trident brands. Prior to this he has worked with ITC for over fourteen years holding different roles in Sales and Marketing.

An animal lover and cricket Aficionado, Rai enjoys music and public speaking. He is an acknowledged ‘public speaker’ on his passion themes ‘The What, Why and How of Customer Service Excellence’ and ‘Transitioning from Episodic Engagement to building Lifetime Engagement’. His services as a guest speaker are regularly sought by leading corporations across sectors.

