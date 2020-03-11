Trending now

Corporate Ladder

Sandip Satange, ibis Coimbatore City Centre

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Sandip Satange, a hospitality management post-graduate from University of Wales, London has been appointed as the hotel manager of ibis Coimbatore City Centre. He brings with him a rich international hospitality experience with over 11 years across global hospitality brands in India, USA & UK including stints with ibis London Shepherd’s Bush and ibis London Heathrow.

Satange’s journey with Accor started in 2010 as the F&B team leader of ibis London Heathrow. During this course, he successfully led the pre-opening of four hotels and was one of the key members of the pre-opening team of ibis Chennai Sipcot. He also spearheaded the opening and launch of Holiday Inn Express, Bengaluru Whitefield as the hotel manager.

