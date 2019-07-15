Sandeep Singh, Hyatt Regency Pune

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Sandeep Singh as the director of operations. He holds an experience of more than 13 years in hospitality industry converting strategic vision into measurable results at various hotels.

As the director of operations, Singh will be responsible for heading and managing the hotel operations and maintaining high standards of guest satisfaction. A driven professional, Singh is extremely passionate about enhancing customer experiences and achieving operational excellence with his team. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he served as the director of F&B at The Westin, Gurgaon.

 


