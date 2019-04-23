Sanatan Sharma, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sanatan Sharma has been appointed as the financial controller at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru. With over 13 years of experience, Sharma comes in as a seasoned professional in the hospitality sector.

He started his career in 2005 as accounts assistant at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata. Later, expanding his horizons in finance, he worked with some of the well-known luxury hotels like Hyatt Hyderabad and Park Hyatt Maldives as assistant manager finance. Sharma has extensive experience working across Asia with brands such as Marriott Bangkok, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok before he took up the role in Radisson Blu Atria Bangalore.

In his current role as the financial controller at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, Sharma is spearheading the overall operations.

