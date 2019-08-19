Samit Kazi, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre have announced the appointment of Samit Kazi as their new resident manager for their dual properties. Samit Kazi is a seasoned hotelier, bringing with him over 16 years of skillful industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the MICE potential and focus in India.

In his new role, Kazi will be responsible for spearheading key operations for Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre. He will supervise the growth and expansion of the dual properties through innovative strategy while managing strong operational deliverables.

Kazi began his journey with the Accor Group in 2011 as the associate director of regional sales for Andhra Pradesh hotels. He then moved to Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as the director of sales in 2013. A year later, he was appointed as the director of sales – India for Accor Group, a role he held until his promotion as area director of sales for west India region in 2016. Here he played a prominent role in the opening and driving of the first global and national sales office in Mumbai while managing sales from the west India region.

