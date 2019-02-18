Sameer Malik, Novotel Pune

Sameer Malik has recently joined Novotel Pune as the Director of Sales. With an experience of nearly 10 years in the hospitality sector, Malik is known for his active competence as a team player and has worked with leading hospitality brands like The Oberoi group, Hilton Mumbai, Trident, etc., among others.

During his assignment with Novotel Pune, Malik will be responsible for the development and implementation of business strategies for the property. Malik will be responsible for bringing new ideas, strategies and implementing them successfully at the hotel.