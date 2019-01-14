Sam Shih, OYO Hotels, China

OYO Hotels, one of the China’s top three hotel chains, homes and living spaces has appointment of Sam Shih as its chief operating officer (COO) for the China market. He will be responsible for the overall regional operations, driving consumer experience and building operating efficiencies at scale across OYO China.

Before this, Shih served as president of Global Consumables and chief executive officer at Asia Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., a giant in the pulp and paper industry. He also led the operations at Red Bull and Accor Group, France.