Sai Khavle, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced the appointment of Sai Khavle as executive housekeeper. She brings aboard over 15 years of extensive experience in her field.

Khavle began her career in 2004 with Hyatt Regency and has also worked with the Marriott group. Most recently she was associated with the The Intercontinental Marine Drive, Mumbai as executive housekeeper. In her new role, she will be in-charge for directing the overall operations and overseeing the housekeeping department.

Previously, Khavle worked in the housekeeping department at St Regis Mumbai, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Shangri La Mumbai and others. Her approach is to create a positive work environment and she firmly believes in providing a consistent quality of service in accordance with international standards.

