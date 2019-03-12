Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Corporate Ladder

Saharsh Vadhera, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru has appointed Saharsh Vadhera as director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Vadhera will head the hotel’s sales, events, revenue management, reservations, and marketing divisions.

His key responsibilities will include overseeing all aspects of hotel sales and marketing strategies, optimising the hotel’s revenue and market share.

Vadhera began his hospitality career in 2008. With over a decade of rich experience, he has held various roles with notable luxury hospitality brands. He has a proven track record in achieving set targets with expertise in pre-opening, pricing strategies and market intelligence.

Vadhera is an IHM Lucknow alumnus and holds a bachelor of science degree in hospitality and hotel administration. He is passionately committed to nurturing enthusiastic and forward-thinking leadership in a team environment.

Related posts

Chef Ishant Khanna, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Vikram Singh Rathore, Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rupam Kumar Ghosh, The Fern Residency, Bhuj

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More