Saharsh Vadhera, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru has appointed Saharsh Vadhera as director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Vadhera will head the hotel’s sales, events, revenue management, reservations, and marketing divisions.

His key responsibilities will include overseeing all aspects of hotel sales and marketing strategies, optimising the hotel’s revenue and market share.

Vadhera began his hospitality career in 2008. With over a decade of rich experience, he has held various roles with notable luxury hospitality brands. He has a proven track record in achieving set targets with expertise in pre-opening, pricing strategies and market intelligence.

Vadhera is an IHM Lucknow alumnus and holds a bachelor of science degree in hospitality and hotel administration. He is passionately committed to nurturing enthusiastic and forward-thinking leadership in a team environment.