Corporate Ladder

Sachin Shirali, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport has appointed Sachin Shirali as their new director of human resources, who comes with a professional experience of almost two decades of working with various notable hotels in Mumbai such as The St Regis Mumbai, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, JW Marriott Juhu. In his role, Shirali will be responsible for handling talent management, training and development, employee engagement, performance management, manpower planning & talent acquisition and employee relations for Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport.

Prior to this he was working with Ramada Hotel Powai & Convention Centre in Mumbai as the director of HR. His expertise in ralent acquisition, strategic planning, employee relations and training & development are crucial to his role as the director of HR at a luxury hotel chain.

