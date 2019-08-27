Sachin Mylavarapu, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

Sachin Mylavarapu has been appointed as the GM for JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa. A seasoned hotelier, Mylavarapu brings almost two decades of proficiency in the hospitality industry.

At Marriott International’s first JW Marriott resort property in India, he will spearhead operations, ensuring the resort’s growth and expansion through pioneering strategies. With a comprehensive understanding of managing teams across diverse markets, Sachin’s core expertise lies in performance management and revenue management. He sets smart objectives to achieve the hotel’s goals and implements innovative methods for its execution. He believes that ‘life is measured in numbers’; hence every result has a number and a reward. Strategically forecasting trends, budgeting and envisioning roll-out of plans are some of the areas where he excels.

His forte lies in developing and maintaining long-lasting partnerships and alliances using his leadership skills. Mylavarapu’s immense experience and knowledge has evolved through a great deal of understanding, learning and working, through challenging situations. Well versed with diverse work cultures, culminating from his stints across Asia, Europe and the United States, he uses his experience to mentor young talent into hospitality professionals. Being a people’s person comes naturally to him, bestowing him with the ability to seamlessly enhance the guest’s experience to superlative levels.

Mylavarapu has been associated with leading hospitality chains, holding key positions, which have served to further strengthen his expertise. His journey as a leader in the hospitality industry started in 2002 as the Restaurant Manager at the Callaway-Gardens, Preserve, Resort and Community at Pine Mountain, Georgia, USA, followed by the position of Assistant Restaurant Manager at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center & Marriott Executive Apartments at Mumbai. He takes over his latest mandate as a progression from the post of Hotel Manager at The St. Regis Mumbai.