Sachin Malhotra, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Imagica Khopoli has appointed Sachin Malhotra as the new general manager, who brings with him over 18 years of experience across a broad spectrum of hospitality functions and holds specialisation in hotel operations with an avid interest in F&B.

In his new role, Malhotra will spearhead the business operations, overall implementation and business development at Novotel Imagica Khopoli, ensuring its growth and expansion through innovative strategies. He brings with him an extensive array of proficiency and a deep understanding of operational knowledge, especially in pre-opening set ups and managing the financial sustainability of hotels.

Previously, Malhotra was the general manager of Grand Mercure Mysuru since its opening in April 2016. His journey with Accor began in 2009.

