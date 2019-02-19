Sabrina Pooja Dey, JW Marriott Kolkata

In a career spanning over 12 years, Sabrina Pooja Dey has been appointed as the Director of Operations at JW Marriott Kolkata. In her new role, Dey will be effectuating strategies to support business growth, revenue generation through up-selling of products and services and creation of value through designing new products. Ensuring strict compliance with quality, safety, environment and health standards, her focus will demonstrate creativity conceptualising and executing unique guest experiences.

Following her Diploma in Hotel Management from The Oberoi Centre for Learning and Development (OCLD) in 2008, Dey kick-started her career with The Oberoi Mumbai as Assistant Manager, Food and Beverage, where she was also a recipient of the FLO GR8 Award for Bravery 2009 for her commitment to guest relations during the 26/11 terror attack at the hotel. Following this assignment, she was a part of The Oberoi Grand Kolkata and The Oberoi Amarvilas, prior to joining JW Marriott Kolkata.