Rupam Ghosh has joined The Fern Hotels & Resorts as general manager, The Fern Residency, Bhuj. He has 15 years of work experience having worked with Mahindra Holidays & Resort, Park Plaza Ahmedabad, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma, Maldives, The Manohar, Hyderabad. Hotel Clarks Shiraz, Agra, Heritage Village, Gurgaon and Club Mahindra. He has completed his diploma in hotel management from IIAS School of Hotel Management.