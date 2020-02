Read Article

Romol D’Silva has joined Pride Sun Village Resort & Spa Goa as general manager. He has 14 plus years of experience & has worked in various brands like Sarovar Hotels, Keys Hotels, & Concept Hospitality, etc. Prior to joining Pride Sun Village Resort & Spa Goa, he was heading the Keys Ronil Resort Goa as general manager. He has also worked as GM at Fern Gir Resort & Azuree by Spree, Goa too.