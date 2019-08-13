Rohit Pandey, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has apppointed Rohit Pandey as the new director of operations. With close to two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Pandey, in his new role, will be leading business and strategic operations of the property. Prior to joining Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, he was the executive assistant manager at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Primarily responsible for overseeing smooth functioning of the hotel, he comes with experience that will help implementing the brand service strategy and initiatives. He has always been looked up to as a highly encouraging mentor and thrives on guiding teams to ensure that the services of the hotel are known for being the best in the city.

With 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he has significantly contributed to yearly budgets and other strategic activities at the hotel. In his previous job roles, he has been responsible for recruiting, selecting and developing department’s managers. Pandey has been successful in repositioning the F&B department of the hotel through innovative sales & marketing strategies.