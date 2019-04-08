Trending now

Rohit Bajpai, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rohit Bajpai has been appointed as the hotel manager of Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri, the first Marriott Property of the north east. Prior to the assignment, Bajpai has been a GM with both international & domestic brands like Hilton, Radisson, and Royal Orchid. Over the years Bajpai has gained F&B expertise through a variety of luxury brands like ITC Hotels and Shangri-la, while operating renowned outlets like Dum Pukht, Bukhara, and Peshawri. His intrinsic trait to pay attention to detail and make critical judgments has undoubtedly led to the services and facilities for the properties being top-notch in all aspects.

In his current role, Bajpai will be overseeing all aspects of operational and strategic management of the 17th ‘Courtyard by Marriott’ branded property to open in South Asia.

