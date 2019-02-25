Ritu Rana, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Ritu Rana has been appointed as the director of sales for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments. She was heading the corporate segment at The Westin Mumbai Garden City before taking up the current role at Renaissance Mumbai.

Rana has over eight years of experience in the hospitality industry, involving business planning and leadership development. She was actively involved in strategy formulation, management acquisition and retention management along with aspects of client management and budgeting.

Rana has an experience of working in close conjunction with various functions such as revenue generation, marketing and front office management.

Apart from work, Rana has been a national level swimmer as well. She loves travelling, exploring new destinations and cuisines. Dancing and Cycling are an addition to her other leisure-time interests.