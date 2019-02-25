Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

We need to make our future chefs…

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Corporate Ladder

Ritu Rana, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ritu Rana has been appointed as the director of sales for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments. She was heading the corporate segment at The Westin Mumbai Garden City before taking up the current role at Renaissance Mumbai.

Rana has over eight years of experience in the hospitality industry, involving business planning and leadership development. She was actively involved in strategy formulation, management acquisition and retention management along with aspects of client management and budgeting.

Rana has an experience of working in close conjunction with various functions such as revenue generation, marketing and front office management.

Apart from work, Rana has been a national level swimmer as well. She loves travelling, exploring new destinations and cuisines. Dancing and Cycling are an addition to her other leisure-time interests.

Related posts

Sam Shih, OYO Hotels, China

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Neeraj Lumb, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Jaspreet Singh, Azaya Beach Resort, Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More