Rishi Puri, Lords Hotels & Resorts

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rishi Puri who has achieved ongoing success for Lords in his past leadership position in operations & developments as VP of the hotel company has now been promoted as Sr. VP of the company. He has been employed with the company for eight years and was responsible for leading multi-functional mission team. He has played instrumental role in various projects being in charge of brand sign ups, operations, projects coordination and later driving them towards profitability.

As the senior vice president he will direct, administer, and coordinate the Internal operational activities of the company in accordance with policies, strategies, and objectives established by the COO and the director of the company. He will also assist the COO in the development of strategic organization goals that pertain to Hotel Operations to include evaluating the effectiveness of management practices and processes and activities. 

 

