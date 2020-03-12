Trending now

Home > Corporate Ladder > Ravi Sharma, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC
Corporate Ladder

Ravi Sharma, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC announced the appointment of Ravi Sharma as their new Director of Finance for their dual property. A dynamic hospitality professional, Sharma brings over 14 years of domain experience in financial planning and analysis, accounting control, budgeting, taxation, statutory audit, and pre-opening of 5-star hotels. In his new role at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC, he will be spearheading the supervision of the revenue management and distribution strategy of the hotel along with managing the day to day yield operations.

Prior to joining Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC, Sharma has headed finance operations for hospitality brands such as The Leela Goa, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, Trident Hotel, Agra, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, Mumbai primarily working in the accounts, taxation, audit, and finance operations.

