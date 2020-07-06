Ravi Shankar, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Read Article

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has appointed Ravi Shankar as senior VP – Finance. In his new role, he will oversee the finance operational strategies and drive finance operations and initiatives for the brand. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has added many feathers to his cap, the latest being his stint as chief financial officer at MH Lifestyle Hotels LLC Dubai.

A well-known hospitality professional and a financial wizard, Shankar comes with extensive experience both within India and internationally. His career includes several noteworthy assignments with top corporate houses and Hotels, such as RSM & Co., New Delhi (now PricewaterhouseCoopers), Le Meridien, Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Marriott International.

Over the years he has developed financial strategies and provided strategic financial counsel to drive portfolio performance, growth, and organisational effectiveness. With a keen business acumen, he has been instrumental in aligning financial and business metrics to support business strategy and growth. Ravi is also adept at-risk management strategies and value maximisation, and brings with him management negotiation, compliance and merger and acquisition experience. He enjoys strong credibility in managing and strengthening internal and external stakeholder relationships.

Ravi is a qualified Chartered Accountant and also holds a Bachelor’s degree in law and Commerce.