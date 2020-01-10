Trending now

Corporate Ladder > Ranjana Pal, Andaz Delhi
Corporate Ladder

Ranjana Pal, Andaz Delhi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ranjana Pal has been appointed as the director of HR at Andaz Delhi –a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt in Aerocity, New Delhi. She hails from the city of Nawabs – Lucknow and has spent most of her student life in Ahmedabad. She brings with her diverse work experience spread of 15+ years in the field of Human Resources across IT, manufacturing and hospitality industries. Her last assignment was with Marriott Hotels as cluster director – HR at Renaissance Ahmedabad and Four Points Sheraton Ahmedabad, where she was responsible for overseeing the full spectrum of HR functions across both the hotels. Prior to that, she has worked with the Marriott and Starwood in various roles in HR.

