Ramanathan Rajamani, Air India SATS Airport Services

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS), India’s premier airport services company, announced the appointment of Ramanathan Rajamani (Ramana) as its new chief executive officer, effective November 10, 2018. He succeeds Mike Chew who was AISATS’ chief executive officer since October 2015.

Rajamani comes with over 15 years of experience in both Military and Civil Aviation sectors. He started his career with the Defence Science and Technology Agency ensuring reliability of fighter jets for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). He subsequently moved to lead several marquee projects for both commercial and military ground operations. He joined SATS in 2011 as head of the engineering team. Under his able leadership, the team later won the first patent for the organisation. He also won Singapore’s prestigious National Productivity Award in 2016 for his enormous contribution to SATS.

