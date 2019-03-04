Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

We need to make our future chefs…

Corporate Ladder

Rakhi Mittal, W Goa

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

W Goa has appointed Rakhi Mittal as director of Finance in which she will play a pivotal role in driving the finance and business operations of the hotel.

Mittal brings with her over 13 years of industry experience and expertise in the finance & accounts domain. She is known for her acute skill in managing a wide spectrum of finance & accounts activities that encompass budgeting, forecasting, revenue strategy, finalisation of accounts, cash flow management, taxation, auditing.

Mittal’s journey with Marriott started at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity and has been associated with the brand for the past five years with Marriott International in various financial roles. Previously, she had a successful stint at the Taj Group of Hotels where she managed the strategic and financial practices. With a background in Chartered Accountancy, she successfully handled Internal audit for Hotels, Statutory and Concurrent audits for Banks, Direct and Indirect Tax consultancy, Registrar of Company Matters like registration of company, charge filing, searching of documents with ROC Records & all other procedural works.

Related posts

Debashish Muduli, The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sherona Fernandes, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More