Rakhi Mittal, W Goa

W Goa has appointed Rakhi Mittal as director of Finance in which she will play a pivotal role in driving the finance and business operations of the hotel.

Mittal brings with her over 13 years of industry experience and expertise in the finance & accounts domain. She is known for her acute skill in managing a wide spectrum of finance & accounts activities that encompass budgeting, forecasting, revenue strategy, finalisation of accounts, cash flow management, taxation, auditing.

Mittal’s journey with Marriott started at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity and has been associated with the brand for the past five years with Marriott International in various financial roles. Previously, she had a successful stint at the Taj Group of Hotels where she managed the strategic and financial practices. With a background in Chartered Accountancy, she successfully handled Internal audit for Hotels, Statutory and Concurrent audits for Banks, Direct and Indirect Tax consultancy, Registrar of Company Matters like registration of company, charge filing, searching of documents with ROC Records & all other procedural works.