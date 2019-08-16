Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Corporate Ladder

Rakesh Nair, Hyatt Regency Pune

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Rakesh Nair as the director of finance. Nair brings a rich experience of over 18 years in hospitality industry.

As the director of finance, his task entails ensuring the smooth functioning of the finance department along with investigating ways to improve profitability and analyse markets for business opportunities. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he worked as the director of finance at the Park Hyatt Hyderabad Hotel.

He has completed his PGDM from IILM, New Delhi. He started his career with Le Royal Meridien, Mumbai, India and since then he’s been associated with several renowned brands. He has over 13 years of experience with Marriott International and his passion for the hospitality industry has seen him rapidly rise through several positions.

Share

Related posts

Zubin Sutaria, Hyatt Regency Pune

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Dipankar Biswas, U Tropicana Alibaug

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Biswajit Chakraborty, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity 

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More