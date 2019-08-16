Rakesh Nair, Hyatt Regency Pune

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Rakesh Nair as the director of finance. Nair brings a rich experience of over 18 years in hospitality industry.

As the director of finance, his task entails ensuring the smooth functioning of the finance department along with investigating ways to improve profitability and analyse markets for business opportunities. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he worked as the director of finance at the Park Hyatt Hyderabad Hotel.

He has completed his PGDM from IILM, New Delhi. He started his career with Le Royal Meridien, Mumbai, India and since then he’s been associated with several renowned brands. He has over 13 years of experience with Marriott International and his passion for the hospitality industry has seen him rapidly rise through several positions.