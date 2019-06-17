Rakesh Mathur, Lords Hotels and Resorts Group

Rakesh Mathur has recently been co-opted as director and principal advisor to Lords Hotels and Resorts Group. He is a hospitality industry professional with over 45 years of leadership experience in highly-acclaimed Indian and global hotel groups.

Mathur was the first CEO, BASS (now IHG) Hotels & Resorts, South & West Asia, and later president of ITC Welcome Heritage Hotels, where he pioneered the heritage and circuit tourism movement in India, before retirement in 2011.

After schooling in Shimla and graduation in Economics Honours from SRCC, Delhi University, He joined Oberoi Hotels in 1973 as a management trainee and grew in the Industry and worked with global and multinational hotel organisations.

Apart from his professional affiliations, Mathur is associated with several industry and philanthropic activities. He is co-founder & hon. secretary of Ecotourism Society of India; co-founder & advisor, FAITH & NIT, on executive committees of IHHA, INTACH, AURO UNIVERSITY, ITRHD, and chairman of HI-AIM.

Mathur would devote substantial time with the Lords Group, and work closely with the Promoters and top management, guiding them in areas of product and service quality enhancement, operational efficiency, organisational development, growth within and outside India, and CSR.