Rajiv Kapoor, Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipur, which has become a benchmark of luxury hospitality in the country, coupled with its palatial design and exquisite service, has announced the appointment of its new GM, Rajiv Kapoor who will helm the operations of the flagship property of Fairmont in the Pink City. Kapoor comes with a varied range of experience and an innate understanding of the hospitality and luxe segment, nationally and in global markets. He will be tasked with creating a new vision for the hotel and setting a direction to capture a wide range of the market from luxury travellers to the free independent travellers, MICE events to grandiose Indian wedding celebrations. He aspires to continue upholding the brand promise of turning moments in to memories for the guests.

Kapoor has always been a visionary who has set a new benchmark at each stage of his career. Being an avid participator in the various aspects of hotel operations and services, he has been actively involved in the management of some of the sought after destination properties & repositioned them amidst the hospitality stalwarts internationally. His reputation precedes him and he is renowned for creating experiences that transform hospitality in to a celebration for guests.

He began his career as an operational trainee at Grand Hyatt and subsequently climbed the ladder with various renowned hospitality brands such as The Westin Sohna Gurgaon Resort and Spa, Le Meridien Mumbai, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers, Indonesia. Prior to joining Fairmont Jaipur, he was the GM of The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa and also Langkawi International Convention Center (LICC); giving him an international perspective on several issues.