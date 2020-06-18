Rajeev Takru, Apeejay Tea

Read Article

Rajeev Takru has taken over as chief operating officer of Apeejay Tea. With over 45 years of experience in the tea industry, Takru has held leadership roles across a wide range of functions and has managed operations of tea plantations in Assam, Dooars, Vietnam and Africa. An alumnus of the Hindu College, Takru has been a keen sportsman throughout his life and is currently an avid golfer. He is also a member of the governing body of The Assam Valley School which he helped set up in Balipara, Assam.

Prior to joining Apeejay, he had worked with McLeod Russel India Limited where he joined as an assistant manager in 1975 and held several leadership roles across a wide range of functions such as Human Resource, Administration and Commercial. In 2005, he become a whole time director of the company, managing operations of tea plantations in Assam, Dooars, Vietnam and Africa, producing over 115 million kg of tea in 64 different locations. As the head of operations, he was part of the core team which led the international expansion of the Company’s business in countries like Vietnam, Uganda and Rwanda, integrating and benchmarking the overseas divisions to the highest standards of excellence and profitability and helping McLeod Russel become the largest tea company in the world in the private sector.

Takru was also instrumental in the design & expansion of several factories in India to manufacture “Bought Leaf” with a sustainable profit margin.