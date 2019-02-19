Rajat Sachdev, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC has recently appointed Rajat Sachdev as its new Pastry Chef. Holding over eight years of culinary experience, Chef Sachdev in his new role will ensure that the pastry team provides consistent quality of food and beverage, in accordance with international standards, enhancing their own ability to create with a purpose of achieving complete guest satisfaction and organisational profitability, and ensuring an atmosphere of high team morale.

Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, said, “We are delighted to have Chef Rajat Sachdev join us as the new Pastry Chef, and share his knowledge and expertise to offer the best gastronomic experiences to our guests. Chef Rajat has an extensive array of skills and a deep understanding of the modern aspects of desserts. His culinary knowledge will enhance the grandeur of Sofitel Mumbai BKC, further adding to our brand pillar of Authentic and Lively F&B.”

In his previous assignments, Chef Sachdev has worked with The Leela Ambience Hotel Gurgaon, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Shangri-La Eros Hotel New Delhi, J.W. Marriott Chandigarh, and The Oberoi New Delhi.