Rahul Sabnani, JW Marriott Kolkata

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rahul Sabnani is the new spa manager at JW Marriott Kolkata. In his current stint with JW Marriott Kolkata, he is using his vast repertoire of experience with exceptional results to mentor a talented team of spa specialists. Overseeing complete operations of the spa to further bolster guest services in tune with the brand’s legendary hospitality standards is also a key responsibility area of his work profile.

Sabnani’s leadership qualities, ability to be an excellent team player and adept understanding of brand ethos and guest experience have been the chief architects for the northward climb in his career graph. By dint of his high level of sincerity and dedication to his work he has acquired the relevant skill-sets in all key areas of hospitality like operational activities, budget preparation, development planning, analysing audits, departmental co-ordination, complaint handling and being the one-point contact for guest services.

