Rahul Janve, W Goa

W Goa has promoted Rahul Janve to the position of director of sales and marketing. In his new capacity, Janve will play a pivotal role in driving and overseeing all aspects of the hotel’s sales and marketing strategies, optimising the hotel’s revenue and market share.

Janve is an experienced sales professional with over 14 years of experience in the industry, having worked in reputed hotel brands like Hilton & InterContinental before moving to Starwood and then Marriott International. He joined the pre-opening team of W Goa in 2016 and has since played an integral role in the establishment of the hotel as a market leader and trendsetter. Janve comes with an educational qualification in commerce and hotel management.