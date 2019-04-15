Trending now

Raghav Sawant, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park Pune

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Raghav Sawant has been appointed as the spa manager at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park. With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he brings with him immense passion, energy, and expertise. His last assignment was with the Grand Hyatt Goa where he was in charge of the biggest spa in India. Sawant, with an experience of over 10 years in spa & wellness operations, has worked with renowned brands like the Grand Hyatt Goa, Hyatt Regency Mumbai, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, etc.

During the last 10 years, he has played a key role in consistently delivering results that contribute to the mission and overall success of the hotels by accomplishing performance objectives focused on business revenues, guest and associate satisfaction.

In his current role, Sawant will lead and supervise the development of the spa along with wellness and recreation of operations.

