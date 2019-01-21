Purnima Sunil, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has announced the appointment of Purnima Sunil as director of sales and marketing. With two decades of widespread experience in the hospitality industry, Purnima has an outstanding track record. Her previous employment was with Bonnington Hotel Dubai, where she held the role of director of business development from 2015 to 2018.

An Indian national, Purnima began her career in Mumbai before moving to Oman at Al Sawadi Beach Resort Rotana in 1995. Her next stop was at the Sanna Sheraton in Yemen before returning to Oman in 1997. She left the Sultanate in 2004 to join the Novotel-Ibis World Trade Center in Dubai where she stayed until 2010 as the Director of Sales. Subsequently she worked at the Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Movenpick Hotel Deira.