Puneet Dhawan, Accor

Accor has appointed Puneet Dhawan as senior VP – Operations, India & South Asia. Taking reigns from Jean-Michel Cassé, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – India & South Asia as he departs for his retirement, Dhawan’s appointment would be effective from August 1, 2020. Well engrained in Accor’s culture, he will handle the group’s operations and strategies to ensure Accor’s continued growth momentum in India and South Asia. He will be reporting to Garth Simmons – COO – Chief Operating Officer, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Asia.

Dhawan has with Accor for over two decades and has held key positions across countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, The UAE and The Philippines. During his successful tenure as VP Operations – Economy & Midscale Brands Accor Middle East, Dubai Regional Office, he successfully managed 35 hotels in six countries. He was instrumental in coaching and supervising 23 GMs under his leadership.

In 2012, he was positioned in Bengaluru as General Manager Delegate. Under his management, the company launched Accor’s first dual property in India – Novotel and ibis Bengaluru Techpark with over 500 rooms and six restaurants & bars with a strength of over 300 employees.

After commencing his hospitality career in 1994 with Mandarin Oriental in Manila, he joined Accor in 1998 as director of F&B of Century Wanchai, now Novotel Century Hong Kong. In his most recent role as GM, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Dhawan repositioned the massive hotel as a top luxury urban resort of the Philippines with over 600 rooms and an extensive selection of restaurants and bars.

Dhawan holds a Hotel and Restaurant Administration degree from Switzerland, and a Hotel, Restaurant and Travel Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in the United States.