Priyanku Mahanta, Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri

A highly-accomplished professional with a diversified selling experience and excellent organisational skills, Priyanku Mahanta is appointed as director of sales at Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri.

In his present role, the goal-driven Mahanta is already an asset for Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri by leveraging his in-depth experience to influence stakeholders and translate ideas into results. He brings to the table detailed sales methodologies and an ability to provide effective solutions to complex challenges. His key responsibility areas include developing and executing sales strategies, maximising revenue, managing selling-oriented activities, analysing sales figures and ensuring exceptional customer service. Recruitment-training-mentoring of the sales team, working in tandem with off-property sales channels and associating with trade events to forge key relationships with GSO team members, market leaders as well as customers are also some of the other significant engagements that fall under the ambit of his job profile.