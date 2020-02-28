Prashant Chadha, ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad

Read Article

Prashant Chadha has recently joined as the general manager at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad. He is an alumni of ITC Hotel Management Institute with eighteen years of progressively challenging and successful experience in hotel operations. Skilled at defining hotel business processes and successful in delivering and surpassing employer and customer expectations. A great motivator and brings a high degree of enthusiasm to the job.

He has been attributed for creation of bespoke SOP’s and work procedures, some of which are best practices in restaurants, events and conferencing.

Having done various stints across ITC Hotels in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, he was heading the hotel operations of ITC Maurya in capacity of hotel manager in New Delhi prior to taking over ITC Kohenur as GM.