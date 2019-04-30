Prasad Rao, Hilton Chennai

Prasad Rao who brings 15 years of extensive F&B experience with himself, has worked in few of the best hospitality brands in India and Dubai, prior to joining Hilton Chennai as the F&B manager. He is determined to revolutionise the F&B at Hilton Chennai by implementing well thought strategies for the hotel’s three restaurants and two bars and drive consistent scores for guest satisfaction; achieve departmental goals by maintaining a positive and healthy atmosphere amongst his team members.

Rao has been awarded as ‘Manager of the Year’ and ‘Manager of the Month’ on many occasions and worked at various pre-opening hotels during his entire tenure. He comes with an extremely strong background in F&B and has achieved 99 per cent on the brand standards audit for 2016 and 94 per cent for 2017, and worked on standardisation of meeting amenities and set up and themed coffee breaks for all conferences and meetings up to 500 pax.

At Hilton Chennai, Rao will focus on strategic planning and running of operations in F&B, ensuring high level of associate and guest satisfaction by participating in hotel’s weekly sales strategy meetings, to enhance the revenue in the groups and catering segment. Also, he will conceptualise intriguing experiences across restaurants at the hotel to enhance the guest voice scores.