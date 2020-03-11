Trending now

Pranav Khanolkar, The Westin Chennai Velachery

The Westin Chennai Velachery has appointed Pranav Khanolkar as the newly appointed F&B manager where he will be responsible to carry out extensive F&B operations of the hotel that includes five award-winning dining outlets and two banquet venues.

He is a seasoned hospitality professional, bringing nine years of enriching experience with him from the industry. Khanolkar joins The Westin Chennai Velachery from JW Marriott Pune where he was working in the capacity of director of events management. Also, Pranav has worked with various hotels within Marriott such as Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Chakan, Jaipur Marriott Hotel and shortly at Amari Resort Galle, Sri Lanka.

While managing the overall F&B operations of the hotel, he will also be responsible for revenue maximisation of the restaurants, drive resident and non-resident covers and incremental revenue through innovative and relevant F&B promotions.

