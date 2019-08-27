Pooja Gawas, JW Marriott Pune

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

JW Marriott Pune, one of the most luxurious hotels in the city, has further added to its dedicated and experienced team with the appointment of Pooja Gawas as director of sales. In her new role, she will devise and implement innovative sales strategies to increase market share and maximise the hotel revenue. Through her sales expertise, she aims to ensure progressive growth by nurturing long-term relationships to build greater brand loyalty.

Gawas has been with Marriott International for close to five years and has an in-depth experience and understanding of the hospitality industry. She brings to the hotel an unmatched experience in sales from her previous stints across various Marriott International properties and other notable brands such as Taj Lands End and The Westin Pune Koregaon Park.

