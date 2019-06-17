Trending now

Piyush Sharma, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Piyush Sharma has joined DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad as the revenue manager. He is an experienced and seasoned professional with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality industry.

In his seven-year long career Sharma has worked with brands like Novotel, Ibis and ITC at different levels. At DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad he will be responsible for developing and implementing of effective inventory and pricing strategies and liaising closely with hotel management to drive market share across allmarket segments and distribution channels. He would also be responsible for developing a healthy relationship with stakeholders by exploring business opportunities and ensuring timely results.

