Philippe Claverotte, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, situated at the Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives has appointed Philippe Claverotte as the resort’s new general manager. The resort, which opened in 2013, recently launched 40 new overwater villas, completed in December 2019. Claverotte’s career spans almost 30 years and includes luxury hotel groups and resorts across twelve different countries. This is his fifth leadership role in a luxury property. Prior to joining the Atmosphere Group in the Maldives, he was the general manager of Shangri-La Maldives, Sofitel Bora Bora and Chateau Royal Resort & Spa New Caledonia.