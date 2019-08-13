Pardeep Siwach, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

Pardeep Siwach is appointed as director of rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri. Enriched with 13 years’ experience into hospitality industry, Siwach has worked with international & domestic brands like Carlson Hotels and Zuri Group of hotels.

In his current stint, Siwach is responsible for successfully establishing operations excellence by ensuring the compliances of brand standards, brand audits and excellent guest experience. Siwach is competent and results driven leader who has exceptional knowledge of accounting, budget & forecasting, sales & revenues, etc.

He started his career with Goa Marriott Resort as a trainee and moved up to the ladder of success with multiple roles with the same company like – duty manager, front office manager, operations manager previous to his current role.