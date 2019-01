Pankaj Sampat is launched and positioned the new Taj Santacruz, Mumbai when he was the general manager of the hotel. Prior to that he was the general manager at Vivanta President. He joined IHCL in 1993 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Whilst managing his new role, Sampat will also additionally continue to carry out his responsibility as Center of Excellence (COE) lead for Food & Beverage Concepts.