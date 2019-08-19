Pankaj Jha, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa

Pankaj Jha has been appointed as the rooms division manager at The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa – Westin Hotels’ first resort property in India. Bringing over 12 years of experience in guest relations and hospitality industry to the role, his expertise lies in managing and coordinating all room area departments. He oversees the planning, developing, implementing and evaluating the quality of the resort’s guest rooms and villas.

Jha’s responsibilities also include improving guest satisfaction by ensuring that the rooms division meet the brand’s standards, targeting customer needs, focusing on growing revenues and to maximise the financial performance of the department. He is a hardworking disciplinarian and an excellent communicator possessing strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

He started his career as a supervisor at Four Seasons and subsequently worked with leading hotels such as The Leela Mumbai, W Hotels, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad, prior to joining The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa.