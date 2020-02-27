Pallav Singhal, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Read Article

Pallav Singhal has recently joined Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel & Lakeside Chalet- Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments as the hotel manager.

Singhal has been in the hospitality industry for over two decades and has extensively worked with the Hyatt group in India, Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa in Africa and multiple properties of Marriott International including JW Marriott, Fairfield By Marriott and Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel which was his last assignment as the general manager.

A highly focused and experienced leader, Pallav in instrumental in managing the overall hospitality aspects ensuring complete customer satisfaction, streamlining operations, strategically improving revenues and achieving goals. He began his career as the sous chef in the kitchen at Grand Hyatt, Delhi and worked his way to becoming the executive chef at JW Marriott, Chandigarh.

With his eternal passion, progressive attitude and his ultimate purpose of ensuring a holistic approach, he advanced as the director F&B at JW Marriott, Chandigarh and eventually elevated as the hotel manager for the preopening property Fairfield by Marriott, Belagavi. This property was also the first Fairfield property in India which was launched in a Tier III & IV cities.