Nithin Nambiar, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC has appointed Nithin Nambiar as their front office manager, who comes with a professional experience of more than 8.3 years in the hospitality industry. In his role, he will be responsible for supervising the front office personnel and ensuring the guests have a comfortable experience and their requests are heard in a time-bound and efficient manner.

Nambiar has been associated with a number of luxury hospitality brands and brings with him an expertise in front office operations and management. Prior to this role, he was at JW Marriott – Pune, as the assistant front office manager, Courtyard by Marriott – Gurugram, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Taj Hotels & Resorts.