Nisha Menon, Radisson Hotel Group

Read Article

Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Nisha Menon as its new general counsel, Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, she sits on Radisson Hotel Group’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee and will report directly to Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific.

With more than 13 years of legal experience and expertise, Menon graduated with a Bachelor of Law Degree (First Class) from the University Law College at Bangalore University in 2007, and went on to enroll as an Advocate with the Karnataka State Bar Council in the same year. In 2016, she qualified as a Solicitor of England and Wales.

Throughout her career as a legal advisor, she has concluded multiple major deals, including mergers, joint ventures, asset sales, private equity transactions and more. Since 2011, she has worked with companies in Singapore, most recently as Senior Legal Counsel for Parkway Pantai.

In the hospitality industry, she has been involved with numerous projects involving some of the world’s leading hotel groups, such as Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), including management agreements, cross-border joint ventures and licensing contracts in Singapore, Indonesia, India and Thailand.

As General Counsel at Radisson Hotel Group, Nisha will be responsible for all legal matters and issues of corporate governance in Asia Pacific. This will include advising on investment and development projects, handling real estate and hotel management matters, including leases, local regulatory framework and permits, and managing all areas of employment law.

“I am delighted to welcome Nisha to Radisson Hotel Group. Her experience speaks for itself; in the last decade she has worked on an impressive number of prestigious projects, involving complex cross-border transactions for multinational companies. Her intricate familiarity with legal matters in various Asia Pacific countries, accompanied by her knowledge of the hospitality industry, will play a key role in helping Radisson Hotel Group to achieve our strategic goals across the region,” said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“It gives me great pleasure to join Radisson Hotel Group. This is an exciting company with a positive mindset; I look forward to joining the team and facilitating the company to expand its presence across Asia Pacific,” commented Menon, general counsel, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.