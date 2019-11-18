Trending now

Nilesh Kantak, The Leela Mumbai
Corporate Ladder

Nilesh Kantak, The Leela Mumbai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Leela Mumbai has appointed Nilesh Kantak as the new spa manager. Kantak comes with over 14 years of diverse industry experience and brings with him a sound understanding and a wealth of expertise in Western Therapies, Holistic Yoga and Lifestyle Management. In his current role, he will spearhead the spa operations. His focus will be to keep up with the latest market trends in the wellness industry and create new experiences to cater to the evolving needs of the guests. He will also be responsible for training the spa therapists in new treatments along with managing the Fitness Center and the Pool.

