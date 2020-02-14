Trending now

Nicholas Dumbell, The St. Regis Mumbai 
Corporate Ladder

Nicholas Dumbell, The St. Regis Mumbai 

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
The St. Regis Mumbai has appointed Nicholas Dumbell to lead ‘The Best Address’ as the new deneral manager. A veteran hotelier, driven by passion and creativity, Dumbell, (Nick, as he is better known) is a multi-cultural global citizen with 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Having commenced his career in London with leading international hospitality chains, he soon became a part of Marriott International’s myriad brands spanning the last two decades.

At The St. Regis Mumbai, he will lead the dynamic luxury team to sustain the hotel’s positioning as one of the most awarded hotels and as the preferred destination for those with refined taste. He will focus on steering the team to drive revenue and maintain the property’s reputation of having the highest turnover in South Asia while ensuring guest voice scores remain a priority for the The St. Regis Mumbai.

